Call out for volunteers in Limerick to help make children's wishes come true

YOU can help make wishes come true by signing up now as a volunteer for the Make-A-Wish children’s charity who will be holding a major fundraising drive in Limerick City, Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West on Wish Day which takes place on Friday, March 13.

The fundraising will help the charity to grant “rush wishes” for children with a life expectancy of less than nine months. Last year, the wishes of over 180 seriously ill children were granted by Make-A-Wish, four of them in Limerick.

A granted wish can have a lasting impact on the life of a child, bringing them and their families hope, happiness and a welcome change from the drudgery of medical treatment, says the Make-A-Wish team.

Research shows that children who have wishes granted are more likely to build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. This improves their quality of life and produces better health outcomes.

Wishes of course are very personal to each child and can range from being a superhero for the day or meeting their idol, to going on a once-in-a-lifetime family holiday.

Wherever possible, the child’s family is invited to share in the wish experience. If you would like to get more information, contact Stephen or Claire at Make-A-Wish by telephoning: 01 205 2007 or emailing volunteer@makeawish.ie