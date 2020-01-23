Things what are on in Limerick

This weekend in Limerick you can take in music gigs with everything from classical to post-punk, get your belly full of haggis and explore how architecture might just save us as a species.

It’s not a comedic few days but there’s plenty to keep you entertained!

Thursday (Jan 23)

Limerick's garage rock experimentalists Van Panther headline a decent rock night at The Commercial's Record Room this Thursday. VP mix electronica with post-punk to create a sound that you won't hear from any other bands on the Irish scene and are definitely going places.

Maybe good places, maybe not, but the journey will be a lot of fun. They'll be supported by indie-poppers Dylan Flynn & The Dead Poets, also from Limerick, and Galway's alt-rock outfit Rodney. Doors at 8pm, tickets are a fiver.

The Petrol Girls take to the stage in the Kasbah Social Club this Thursday night.

The London-based feminist post-hardcore band take no prisoners and are easily one of the most exciting punk groups that you will see in Limerick this year. They've toured with the Dead Kennedys and Propagandhi, start their gigs at 90 miles an hour and never slow down.

Their Touch Me Again track could be the anthem for the MeToo movement, but they’d see it as too corporate.

The support act is Sister Ghost, who won Best Live Act at the Northern Ireland Music Awards last November.

This is the gig that you shouldn't miss this week. Doors at 8pm, tickets are a tenner.

The Annual Conference of the All Ireland Architecture Research Group is in Limerick this weekend and, while you can still get tickets to the main events of that long mouthful, I'm going to highlight the opening lecture, which is in the Belltable this Thursday.

Yvonne Farrell of Grafton Architects will be speaking about The Earth As A Client, which is the theme for the entire conference. You can expect some insights into how architecture can influence the world around us, for good or for ill.

In an era where humanity's future on the planet is in peril, you won't get many jokes but I think you'll come away with an idea of how planned architecture can help us as a species. 6pm and it's a free event.

Friday (January 24)

Kilfinane's Westend Drama Group are performing two one-act plays at the village's Old Chapel Rooms from Friday to Sunday this weekend.

DNA by Dennis Kelly is a twisty-turny play that tells the story of a group of teens who are responsible for the death of one of their peers.

Stephen Bean's A Little Box Of Oblivion centres on a box left with a stranger with strict instructions not to open it under any circumstances.

Maybe it contains cake. Maybe it contains Gwyneth Paltrow's head, who knows. 8pm each night, tickets are €10 for adults and €5 for children.

Folk singer Seán Keane is playing Friars' Gate Theatre in Kilmallock this Friday night. He's well-known for his distinctive sean-nós singing and for being a founder member of trad group Arcady.

The shallow depth of Friars' Gate is very suited to his style of singing, so if you're a fan of Irish trad or folk, this gig is an absolute must for you. 8pm, tickets are €25,

Saturday (January 25)

Scottish poet Robert Burns is being commemorated Upstairs in Dolan's this Saturday, with copious amounts of haggis, poetry and singing to celebrate the Bard Of Ayrshire.

Burns is Scotland's national poet, and not just because most people can't name a competitor.

Once a year on his birthday, fans of Scotland, poetry and tartan gather together for Burns Night: belting out a few rhymes, marvelling at the terror of bagpipes and drinking just enough whisky that they'll be happy to repeat the experience a year later. Do say: "We are so lucky that Rabbie chose to write in English rather than Scots-Gaelic, pass the Scots Clan". Do not say: "Boo-urns". 8pm, tickets are €15.

The Vanbrugh visit the Belltable this Saturday for a night of Brahms and Schubert. You might remember that the Vanbrugh used to be the Vanbrugh Quartet but as founding leader Gregory Ellis has retired after almost 3000 concerts, making the foursome a trio, they've rebranded simply as The Vanbrugh, leaving themselves free to explore dark and gritty origin stories, like you might expect from The Batman or The Wolverine.

Now, I might know what you're thinking: doesn't losing a violinist from a quartet mean a drop in quality? Not at all - and besides, the Beatles didn't have a single violinist in the band and they did pretty well for themselves.

They'll be joined by pianist Michael McHale and double-bassist Malachy Robinson to perform Brahms' 3rd Piano Quartet, written as a love paean to Clara Schumann, and Schubert's rather disjointed but wonderfully lifting Trout Quintet.

Both pieces are at the heart of 19th century chamber music romanticism so I very much recommend you catch this concert. 8pm, tickets are €17 / €15 concession.

Aussie-American guitarist Tommy Emmanuel is at the University Concert Hall this Saturday night.

Aware as I am that I've used more superlatives in this week's page than usual, he's one of the world's best fingerpicking guitarists and has spent stints in the once-massive New Zealand band Dragon and touring with John Farnham and Chet Atkins.

He's generally acknowledged as the master of the acoustic guitar. Yes, he will almost certainly play Classical Gas, as it's one of his signature tunes. 8pm, tickets are €30.

Sunday (January 26)

DJ Seinfeld takes to the decks in Dolan's Warehouse this Sunday for a full night of his trademark beats and breaks. The Swedish-born, Barcelona-based DJ has a deserved reputation for causing utter pandemonium during his shows and you're assured of a few hours of thumping house beats.

His debut EP, Season 1, was one of the finest releases of 2016, followed up a year later with his debut full-length LP, and you're in for a treat this Sunday if dance music is your thing. Doors at 10pm, tickets are €16.

All weekend

The Hughie O'Donoghue exhibition is at the Hunt Museum until January 26. The four exhibitions at Limerick City Gallery run until January 26.

Static Vision opens at Ormston House on Thursday at 7pm and runs until February 1. All free to see.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!