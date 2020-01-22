REVEALED: Final list of Limerick candidates for General Election 2020

A TOTAL of 24 candidates will fight it out for seven seats in the two Limerick constituencies at the General Election, it has been confirmed.

The deadline for receipt of nominations was this Wednesday, and 12 candidates have declared in each constituency. In the city, where four seats are available, five of the 12 on the ballot paper are women.

And in the Limerick constituency, where three seats are on offer, there are two woman in the running.

The General Election will take place on Saturday, February 8.

Polling will take place from 7am to 10pm.

Full list of candidates by area

LIMERICK CITY

Rebecca Barrett National Party

Jenny Blake Social Democrats

Maria Byrne Fine Gael

Mary Cahillane Solidarity/People Before Profit​

James Collins Fianna Fail

Frankie Daly Non-party

Brian Leddin Green Party​

Willie O’Dea Fianna Fail​

Kieran O’Donnell Fine Gael​

Jan O’Sullivan Labour​

Maurice Quinlivan Sinn Fein​

Michael Ryan Aontu

LIMERICK COUNTY

Michael Collins Fianna Fail

Niall Collins Fianna Fail

Con Cremin Non-party

John Dalton Renua

Claire Keating Green Party

Tom Neville Fine Gael

Cristin Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh National Party

Seighin O Ceallaigh Sinn Fein

Robert O’Donnell Non-Party

Conor O’Donoghue Aontu

Richard O’Donoghue Non-Party

Patrick O’Donovan Fine Gael