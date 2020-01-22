REVEALED: Final list of Limerick candidates for General Election 2020
Polling day is Saturday, February 8
A TOTAL of 24 candidates will fight it out for seven seats in the two Limerick constituencies at the General Election, it has been confirmed.
The deadline for receipt of nominations was this Wednesday, and 12 candidates have declared in each constituency. In the city, where four seats are available, five of the 12 on the ballot paper are women.
And in the Limerick constituency, where three seats are on offer, there are two woman in the running.
Polling will take place from 7am to 10pm.
Full list of candidates by area
LIMERICK CITY
Rebecca Barrett National Party
Jenny Blake Social Democrats
Maria Byrne Fine Gael
Mary Cahillane Solidarity/People Before Profit
James Collins Fianna Fail
Frankie Daly Non-party
Brian Leddin Green Party
Willie O’Dea Fianna Fail
Kieran O’Donnell Fine Gael
Jan O’Sullivan Labour
Maurice Quinlivan Sinn Fein
Michael Ryan Aontu
LIMERICK COUNTY
Michael Collins Fianna Fail
Niall Collins Fianna Fail
Con Cremin Non-party
John Dalton Renua
Claire Keating Green Party
Tom Neville Fine Gael
Cristin Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh National Party
Seighin O Ceallaigh Sinn Fein
Robert O’Donnell Non-Party
Conor O’Donoghue Aontu
Richard O’Donoghue Non-Party
Patrick O’Donovan Fine Gael
