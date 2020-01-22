REVEALED: Final list of Limerick candidates for General Election 2020

Polling day is Saturday, February 8

A TOTAL of 24 candidates will fight it out for seven seats in the two Limerick constituencies at the General Election, it has been confirmed.

The deadline for receipt of nominations was this Wednesday, and 12 candidates have declared in each constituency. In the city, where four seats are available, five of the 12 on the ballot paper are women.

And in the Limerick constituency, where three seats are on offer, there are two woman in the running.

The General Election will take place on Saturday, February 8.

Polling will take place from 7am to 10pm.

Full list of candidates by area

LIMERICK CITY

Rebecca Barrett   National Party

Jenny Blake   Social Democrats

Maria Byrne  Fine Gael

Mary Cahillane  Solidarity/People Before Profit​

James Collins  Fianna Fail

Frankie Daly  Non-party

Brian Leddin  Green Party​

Willie O’Dea  Fianna Fail​

Kieran O’Donnell  Fine Gael​

Jan O’Sullivan  Labour​

Maurice Quinlivan  Sinn Fein​

Michael Ryan  Aontu

 

LIMERICK COUNTY

Michael Collins  Fianna Fail

Niall Collins  Fianna Fail

Con Cremin  Non-party

John Dalton  Renua

Claire Keating  Green Party

Tom Neville  Fine Gael

Cristin Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh  National Party

Seighin O Ceallaigh  Sinn Fein

Robert O’Donnell  Non-Party

Conor O’Donoghue  Aontu

Richard O’Donoghue  Non-Party

Patrick O’Donovan  Fine Gael