Blue-chip employers set for Limerick jobs fair

A HUGE number of blue-chip employers from across Limerick will be exhibiting at a major recruitment fair next month in Thomond Park.

On Saturday, February 1, an event, named Tech on the Wild Atlantic Way will take place at the home of Munster rugby.

Hosted by Career Zoo, it aims to pair sci-tech employers with science, technology, educational and mathematical talent interested in building a new career in the region.

Employers seeking staff at the event include Jaguar Landrover, WP Engine, IDA Ireland, FRS Recruitment, Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre, Knime, Edwards Lifesciences, Zimmer Biomet and Fiserv.

It’s being supported by the Limerick Chamber.

And keynote speakers at the event will include aeronautical engineer Dr Norah Patten, a member at the International Space University who hopes to become Ireland’s first astronaut, and Dr Fiona Edwards Murphy, chief executive and co-founder of ApisProtect, which is deploying technology to save the world’s bees.

As well as featuring keynote speakers from leading tech companies in the region and a variety of presentations from 50+ employers, the event will feature two workshops – a Why R? Mini Conference and a Data Science Learnathon.

Speaking ahead of the event, CareerZoo Director Brian Ó hOisín said: “This is a time of year when people consider what they want to do with their lives. Do they want to continue living and working in Dublin, which is becoming less and less human friendly, or are they willing to embrace something entirely new? There has been a perception in the past that moving out of Dublin entails sacrifice – that your salary or quality of work might not be as high – but that is no longer the case.

For more information on the event, please visit here