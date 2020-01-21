Man who was supposed to leave car in field crashed it in Limerick village

A LISTOWEL driver drove through Athea, taking sharp bends and speeding up to 120kph in an 80kph zone before losing control of his vehicle at a sharp bend, Newcastle West court was told.

Before the court was Pat Joseph Foley, Fourhane, Listowel who was facing two charges of careless driving at Direen, Athea last July 10. He was also charged with driving without insurance.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Michael Lane said it was his first time in court and his client fully accepted there had been a “great lapse of judgement” on his part.

“The circumstances make for terrible reading,” he said. The car, he continued, had been given for free to his client and the intention was to keep it off the road in a field.

“It was a very serious breach for him to put the car on the road,” he said.