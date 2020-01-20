€24k in STEM prizes given to schools across Limerick

THOMOND Community College in Limerick was crowned the winner of the BD STEM Stars Competition and awarded €10,000 in STEM funding at a presentation in BD’s Research Centre Ireland (RCI) last month.

The global medical technology company, based in Limerick’s National Technology Park in Castletroy, awarded over €24,000 in STEM funding prizes to seven secondary schools across Limerick and Clare as part of the BD STEM Stars Competition.

The competition invited students to identify a key health problem that affects their community and demonstrate how they could solve or improve this problem through the STEM subjects.

Thomond Community College were awarded the overall prize for their project which explored the use of blue light to manage stress and anxiety.

Runners up, and recipients of €5,000 in STEM funding each, were students from Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, who designed and created an automated medication dispensing unit, and Desmond College in Newcastle West, who designed and created an enhanced digital stethoscope.

Also awarded €1,000 in STEM funding each for their highly commended entries were: Villiers School, Limerick Educate Together, and Salesian, Pallaskenry.