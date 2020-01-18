Limerick City Community Radio granted new licence 

LIMERICK City Community Radio has been informed by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland that it has been granted its sixth 100-day pilot sound broadcasting licence to commence on January 18, 2020.

Limerick City Community Radio is Limerick’s first and only non-profit community station that is entirely community-run through volunteers.

The management team is delighted with the announcement and looks forward to entertaining and informing Limerick once again in 2020 from their new studio located in Tait Place, Lord Edward Street. This is with thanks to Limerick City and County Council and the Residents’ Committee of Tait Court.

Chairperson Richard Smith is delighted that the station has a new permanent home which is a further step towards offering the city a full time service. Richard would also like to thank the councillors that have worked with the station tirelessly over that last few years to find the station a permanent home especially Sarah Kiely, Conor Sheehan and James Collins.

The use of the 99.9FM frequency is with thanks to Wired FM which is Limerick's student station licenced by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Anyone wishing to get involved can contact the station on volunteer@lccr.ie or 061 590999 during business hours and all day on weekends.