Man dies in University Hospital Limerick after getting into difficulty swimming in Clare

A MAN who got into difficulty while swimming in County Clare has passed away at the University of Limerick Hospital.

The man, believed to be in his early 40’s, had gone swimming at Lahinch Beach when two surfers noticed he was in difficulty. He was removed from the water by an Irish Coast Guard helicopter and taken to UHL.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the man had passed away, and that investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí in Ennistymon were alerted to an incident that occurred this morning, Sunday 12th January, 2019 at approximately 11a.m,” a spokesperson said.

“A man (early 40s) had gone swimming at Lahinch Beach when two surfers noticed he was in difficulty. He was removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Limerick. The man passed away later this evening. Investigations ongoing.”