Two sports projects in county Limerick secure €1.9million in government funding

THOSE who use the athletics track in Newcastle West will be jumping for joy this Friday afternoon, with confirmation that they will be one of two sports projects in county Limerick to receive €1.9million in funding.

Limerick Minister Patrick O'Donovan announced the funding, which will be split between the athletics track in Newcastle West who have been allocated over €1.25million and the swimming pool in Askeaton who have received over €650,000.

The funding comes as part of the first set of allocations under the new Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).

"I am delighted to have been able to deliver this funding to Limerick as the local Minister. These are projects that I led as Minister for Sport. I worked with Limerick City and County Council from the very start to get both of these commenced and I'm delighted now to see them move on," said Minister O'Donovan.

"Both of these are being funded by my department, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform through Project Ireland 2040, so to have such a massive investment as this come to Limerick is just fantastic," he added.

The grants nationwide will total €77.4 million with 25 individual projects across the country benefiting.

"Over the last few years, we have been able to see major investment into a number of different towns and communities. This is the latest in a string of them. I'm delighted to have been able to be successful in getting these sorted and I look forward now to the next phases in both," Minister O'Donovan finished.