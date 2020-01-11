Limerick's Thomond Park to host one-day tourism conference

THE challenges facing Ireland’s tourism industry will underpin a major event at Thomond Park later this month.

On Thursday, January 23 next, the home of Munster Rugby will play host to Tourism Space Live.

It's a one-day event for tourism leaders and entrepreneurs and will include sessions on business, self-empowerment, professional development and sustainability.

This event will make you feel truly great about being involved in the business of tourism and will supercharge your motivation as you head into the New Year.



Secure your ticket now: https://t.co/Dmjk4ErUBP#TTSLIVE #backedbyaib pic.twitter.com/ijz605Q52d — Tina O'Dwyer - The Tourism Space (@TinaODwyer) November 8, 2019

Now in its second year, the event is hosted by tourism facilitator and clarity coach Tina O’Dwyer.

Speakers include travel writer Pol O’Cónghaile, celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio and Mary Fitzgerald, proprietor of Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel in Adare.

More information: 087-9693076.