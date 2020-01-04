BREAKING: Motorcyclist dies following collision in Limerick

GARDAI are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving two motorcycles and a van that occurred at approximately 5pm this Saturday afternoon outside Dromkeen in county Limerick.

The driver of a motorcycle, a man in his early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem will be conducted at a later date at University Hospital Limerick.

Another male motorcyclist (age unconfirmed at this time) was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage traveling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.