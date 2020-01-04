Emergency services at the scene of Limerick collision involving motorbikes

GARDAÍ and members of the emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving three motorbikes in county Limerick this Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 5pm near Dromkeen Industrial Park, with two units from Cappamore Fire Station currently at the scene.

Gardai have closed the N24 approx halfway between Limerick City and Tipperary Town as a result of the incident.

More to follow.