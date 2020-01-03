More than €150k granted to Limerick projects

MORE than 30 community projects in Limerick have been granted funding amounting to €152, 942 under the Community Enhancement Programme.

A total of 31 projects across county Limerick have been selected among 2,106 projects nationwide that have been allocated €4,524,124 by the Department of Rural and Community Development's Community Enhancement Programme.

Eight projects have been granted €10,000 or more, including Killacholiathan Cemetery in Broadford which received €10,209.

Limerick's Senator Kieran O’Donnell said: "This funding for 31 local community projects will benefit the people who need it most here in Limerick.

"The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups to help them to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities," he added, "it supports a range of activities in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly."

Limerick Minister and Fine Gael TD, Patrick O’Donovan has said he is "delighted" with the announcement: “Over the last few years I have worked very successfully with Michael Ring in ensuring that we get the maximum amount of money for communities across Limerick, and this announcement is yet another example of this. I am going to continue to work with him and my other colleagues in Government to ensure the maximum amount of money possible comes to Co. Limerick.”

Announcing the funding, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, said: “Having allocated over €4.5 million under the Community Enhancement Programme in 2019, I am delighted to confirm that more than 2,000 projects are set to benefit from it. A relatively small amount of money can go a long way and this investment will greatly benefit local community projects throughout the country.

“Typical enhancements under the Programme include the renovation of community centres and community amenities, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community. The Programme has also supported energy-efficient upgrades, developing community gardens, provision of defibrillators, CCTV, and sports and IT equipment.”



The selected projects are as follows:

Athlacca Community Hall

Dromin

€4881

Repair and upgrade the hall lighting to energy-efficient lighting.

Athea Graveyard Committee

Rathronan

€6709

Erect a fence at the graveyard.

Mellon Cemetery Committee

Ballynacarriga

€3500

Repair of the wall surrounding the graveyard.

Combined Residents Association

Grean

€4800

Purchase of equipment for maintenance of graveyard.

Glenroe Tidy Towns

Darragh

€1459

Paint the boundary wall of the graveyard and purchase equipment(hose and top soil) to maintain cemetery.

Effin and Kilquane Cemetery Committee

Tobernea

€2133

Gate replacement, purchase of a strimmer, wall flower pots and a seat.

St.Mary's Parish Rathkeale

Rathkeale Urban

€4950

To provide CCTV for the church and grounds, upgrade the mower and purchase a leaf blower for the graveyard and provide water supply to the graveyard.

Killacholiathan Cemetery

Broadford

€10209

To repair the roadway, passage to cemetery and the car park and to control water in the main road leading to cemetery.

Effin and Garrienderk Development Association

Tobernea

€1000

Energy efficiency project - bulb replacement with low energy bulbs.

Sliabh Ri Ltd.(CE Scheme - Graveyards)

Knocklong

€785

To supply horticultural equipment maintain buriel grounds

Crecora Graveyard Committee

Crecora

€908

Install a decorative feature in an unfinished central area of footpath

Rathkeale Boxing Club

Rathkeale Urban

€10000

Roof repair and upgrade of clubhouse

Hospital Family Resource Centre

Hospital

€3718

Building upgrade - to improve lighting incl. new energy efficient bulbs.

Limerick Youth Service

Shannon A

€10000

Energy efficiency projects incl. energy metering and heating controls.

Kantoher Development Group CLG

Ballintober

€10000

Energy efficiency projects and upgrade of building incl. installation of an air to water heat pump to a building.

Adare Community Council

Adare South

€3420

Purchase of Lawnmower

Caherconlish Old Burial Ground Committee

Caherconlish West

€1000

Purchase of lawnmower and a security gate.

Con Colbert Community Hall

Rathronan

€2792

Lighting Replacement & new sensors in Sports Hall.

Mungret Cemetery Restoration Committee

Ballycummin

€10000

Wall repairs at the graveyard.

Ardpatrick Cemetery Committee

Ardpatrick

€928

To purchase garden equipment for the maintenance of the cemetery - trimmers and leaf blower.

St.Mary's Cathedral Limerick

John's C

€9500

Resurface paths, resurface gravel & repair grave edges, landscaping and exterior floodlighting.

Bruff Tidy Towns

Bruff

€350

Timber seating in the graveyard - supplied by Bruff Mens Shed.

Caherconlish Parish Community

Caherconlish West

€10000

To provide a new concrete path at the graveyard.

Athlunkard Boat Club

Abbey A

€10000

Upgrade of building - exterior wall insulation.

Ardpatrick Cemetery Committee

Ardpatrick

€559

Purchase of Storage Shed.

Moyross Community Enterprise Centre

Ballynanty

€6000

Energy efficiency projects - electric vehicle charging point for public use accessible 24/7.

Bruff Parish Trustees

Bruff

€990

Maintenance of burial grounds incl. seating area, painting statues in the graveyard and planting shrubs.

Reilig Ide Naofa Development Committee

Abbeyfeale

€3000

Replace Boundary Wiring.

Taylors Cross Burial Ground LTD

Fedamore

€10000

To resurface the car park with tarmacadam.

Doon Community Centre LTD. TA Doon Community Council

Oola

€800

Energy efficiency projects, safety equipment including LED lamps and coded door locks.

Murroe-Boher Historical Society

Clonkeen

€8551

Erect Signage/information boards in the graveyard.

