More than €150k granted to Limerick projects
MORE than 30 community projects in Limerick have been granted funding amounting to €152, 942 under the Community Enhancement Programme.
A total of 31 projects across county Limerick have been selected among 2,106 projects nationwide that have been allocated €4,524,124 by the Department of Rural and Community Development's Community Enhancement Programme.
Eight projects have been granted €10,000 or more, including Killacholiathan Cemetery in Broadford which received €10,209.
Limerick's Senator Kieran O’Donnell said: "This funding for 31 local community projects will benefit the people who need it most here in Limerick.
"The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups to help them to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities," he added, "it supports a range of activities in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly."
Limerick Minister and Fine Gael TD, Patrick O’Donovan has said he is "delighted" with the announcement: “Over the last few years I have worked very successfully with Michael Ring in ensuring that we get the maximum amount of money for communities across Limerick, and this announcement is yet another example of this. I am going to continue to work with him and my other colleagues in Government to ensure the maximum amount of money possible comes to Co. Limerick.”
Announcing the funding, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, said: “Having allocated over €4.5 million under the Community Enhancement Programme in 2019, I am delighted to confirm that more than 2,000 projects are set to benefit from it. A relatively small amount of money can go a long way and this investment will greatly benefit local community projects throughout the country.
“Typical enhancements under the Programme include the renovation of community centres and community amenities, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community. The Programme has also supported energy-efficient upgrades, developing community gardens, provision of defibrillators, CCTV, and sports and IT equipment.”
The selected projects are as follows:
Athlacca Community Hall
Dromin
€4881
Repair and upgrade the hall lighting to energy-efficient lighting.
Athea Graveyard Committee
Rathronan
€6709
Erect a fence at the graveyard.
Mellon Cemetery Committee
Ballynacarriga
€3500
Repair of the wall surrounding the graveyard.
Combined Residents Association
Grean
€4800
Purchase of equipment for maintenance of graveyard.
Glenroe Tidy Towns
Darragh
€1459
Paint the boundary wall of the graveyard and purchase equipment(hose and top soil) to maintain cemetery.
Effin and Kilquane Cemetery Committee
Tobernea
€2133
Gate replacement, purchase of a strimmer, wall flower pots and a seat.
St.Mary's Parish Rathkeale
Rathkeale Urban
€4950
To provide CCTV for the church and grounds, upgrade the mower and purchase a leaf blower for the graveyard and provide water supply to the graveyard.
Killacholiathan Cemetery
Broadford
€10209
To repair the roadway, passage to cemetery and the car park and to control water in the main road leading to cemetery.
Effin and Garrienderk Development Association
Tobernea
€1000
Energy efficiency project - bulb replacement with low energy bulbs.
Sliabh Ri Ltd.(CE Scheme - Graveyards)
Knocklong
€785
To supply horticultural equipment maintain buriel grounds
Crecora Graveyard Committee
Crecora
€908
Install a decorative feature in an unfinished central area of footpath
Rathkeale Boxing Club
Rathkeale Urban
€10000
Roof repair and upgrade of clubhouse
Hospital Family Resource Centre
Hospital
€3718
Building upgrade - to improve lighting incl. new energy efficient bulbs.
Limerick Youth Service
Shannon A
€10000
Energy efficiency projects incl. energy metering and heating controls.
Kantoher Development Group CLG
Ballintober
€10000
Energy efficiency projects and upgrade of building incl. installation of an air to water heat pump to a building.
Adare Community Council
Adare South
€3420
Purchase of Lawnmower
Caherconlish Old Burial Ground Committee
Caherconlish West
€1000
Purchase of lawnmower and a security gate.
Con Colbert Community Hall
Rathronan
€2792
Lighting Replacement & new sensors in Sports Hall.
Mungret Cemetery Restoration Committee
Ballycummin
€10000
Wall repairs at the graveyard.
Ardpatrick Cemetery Committee
Ardpatrick
€928
To purchase garden equipment for the maintenance of the cemetery - trimmers and leaf blower.
St.Mary's Cathedral Limerick
John's C
€9500
Resurface paths, resurface gravel & repair grave edges, landscaping and exterior floodlighting.
Bruff Tidy Towns
Bruff
€350
Timber seating in the graveyard - supplied by Bruff Mens Shed.
Caherconlish Parish Community
Caherconlish West
€10000
To provide a new concrete path at the graveyard.
Athlunkard Boat Club
Abbey A
€10000
Upgrade of building - exterior wall insulation.
Ardpatrick Cemetery Committee
Ardpatrick
€559
Purchase of Storage Shed.
Moyross Community Enterprise Centre
Ballynanty
€6000
Energy efficiency projects - electric vehicle charging point for public use accessible 24/7.
Bruff Parish Trustees
Bruff
€990
Maintenance of burial grounds incl. seating area, painting statues in the graveyard and planting shrubs.
Reilig Ide Naofa Development Committee
Abbeyfeale
€3000
Replace Boundary Wiring.
Taylors Cross Burial Ground LTD
Fedamore
€10000
To resurface the car park with tarmacadam.
Doon Community Centre LTD. TA Doon Community Council
Oola
€800
Energy efficiency projects, safety equipment including LED lamps and coded door locks.
Murroe-Boher Historical Society
Clonkeen
€8551
Erect Signage/information boards in the graveyard.
