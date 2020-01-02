Man arrested after fire at direct provision centre in Limerick

A MAN has been arrested following a fire at Mount Trenchard direct provision centre on New Years Day.

The fire, which is believed to have started in a kitchen at the centre, started at approximately 8.30am.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene, he appeared before Limerick District Court on January 2, and will be remanded in custody to Limerick District Court on January 7.

It is alleged that the man had taken some plastic plates and cups and put them on the stove and that started the fire.

A witness described the scene as being covered in smoke and hard to see.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that they had responded to a report of a fire at a premises in Mount Trenchard.

“Gardaí in Foynes responded to a report of a fire at a premises in Mount Trenchard, Co Limerick yesterday, 1st January at approximately 8.30am. A small fire broke out in a room of the building which was then extinguished by staff.

“A 44-year-old male was arrested at scene. The male appeared before Limerick District Court today, 2nd January and remanded in custody to Limerick District Court on 7th January.”