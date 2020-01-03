A review of Limerick Leader’s most popular stories of 2019

AS we say farewell to 2019, it is only appropriate to look back, review and assess the stories that made the biggest impact on you, the Limerick Leader readers, over the past 12 months.

With an enhanced - and by no means perfected - digital experience, we have had our most successful year since the website was launched in the early 2000s, with more than 47.2m hits and 41.1m unique users.

That is in comparison to more than 38.6m hits and 33.3m unique users, a whopping 22% increase on our annual traffic, thanks to a greater emphasis on social, video, graphics and our determination to keep the finger on the pulse.

But what were the stories that piqued your interest the most? Unsurprisingly, our local election coverage on the week of the count attracted hundreds of thousands of hits, with our live blog being the most read article of 2019.

Not only was it our most creative and engaging effort to date, it was a teaser of what’s to come (and more) during the many major events in 2020.

Stories of death and tragedy proved to be widely read by the public. This year, we experienced the loss of Olympic hopeful Kevin Sheehy and teenager Brooklyn Colbert in such tragic circumstances.

The audience reaction to stories surrounding untimely deaths is a reflection of a strong Limerick community, one that wants to remember and embrace the legacy of those who pass away.

Limerick and sport go hand-in-hand, and that rang true in our top 20 stories of 2019, centering largely around our hurling ambassadors outside the pitch. But one story captured the imagination of tens of thousands, when a young hurler penned an open letter about being an player on the field and on the bench and how he was treated as not a star player.

And we certainly love a bit of goss and craic, too. We got great mileage from Donal O’Regan’s story of the Galbally man who couldn’t drive into his village due to the ramps, with thousands plunged into debate and discussion over the matter.

And the Russians were to blame over a plane that sounded like it was going to hit Limerick, it was so loud, as reported by Ryan O’Rourke.

And you couldn’t have internet success without Greg O’Shea, the digital influencer himself, who got the tongues wagging over an Instagram DM. Arguably one of the most popular publications in the country, we are ready to set the bar higher in 2020, with increased community engagement, highlighting the issues that matter, and championing the communities who make us proud to be working in a newsroom.

LIST OF OUR TOP 20 STORIES IN 2019

1. Live Blog: Limerick local election results

2. Limerick GAA commences disciplinary action after two hurlers sent home from New York

3. Young boy found dead in Limerick is named

4. Open Letter – A young player’s view

5. Orange alert issued as Met Eireann warns of severe winds in Limerick

6. The Last Count: The official Limerick local election results

7. JP McManus treats Limerick hurlers to luxury holiday

8. Limerick motorist can't drive into his village due to speed ramps

9. 'I will hold you in my heart until I hold you in my arms again': Father’s farewell to Limerick boy Brooklyn

10. Limerick hurler posts drug test results to clear his name

11. Garda probe after several customer complaints following closure of Limerick city store

12. 'I thought it was going to land outside my door' - Limerick’s curiosity piqued as large plane flies over the city

13. Tributes paid to Limerick lecturer and All-Ireland football champion coach after tragic drowning

14. Limerick Euromillions winner's son purchases recently closed hotel

15. Tributes paid to former champion hurler and well-known priest Fr Liam Kelly

16. Hurlers celebration off after New York street fight

17. 'Keep on truckin': Limerick Lorry driver John’s final journey is on the back of one

18. WATCH: The Instagram DM that had Love Island winner Greg O'Shea 'freaking out'

19. 'You've gained your wings': Sister’s powerful tribute after death of young Limerick woman

20. Questions as landmark Limerick shop does not open