Limerick man appeals to public to help locate lost wedding ring

A CAHERDAVIN man is appealing to the people of Limerick to help him find his wedding ring, which he lost in the city shortly before Christmas.

Pat Gleeson and his wife Freda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year, and the exact date of their nuptials is engraved on the inside of the plain gold band: 19/05/1969.

The couple realised the ring was gone after having a coffee in the George Boutique Hotel on December 20, but had parked on Ellen Street and visited UHL earlier that day - all of these locations have been checked for the precious item of jewelry.

"I was shocked to see it gone," said Pat, "I looked down and for the first time in fifty years my finger was without the ring."

If you have any information on the ring, please call 086 3224974.