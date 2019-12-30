Former Made in Chelsea star spends festive weekend in Adare Manor

FORMER Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh chose none other than Limerick's Adare Manor as a lavish getaway over the weekend. 

The Instagram personality, who has over 1.3 million followers, documented her luxurious stay in the five-star hotel in a series of posts - including one of her showing off her baby bump. 

Irish adventures @theadaremanor ☘️

Millie and her husband Hugo Taylor are expecting their first child in May next year, with the couple receiving a gift of a white bathrobe for their new arrival from the manor. 

Millie's Instagram showed off the couple's stunning hotel room, complete with four-poster bed and Christmas tree, as well as their breakfasts of bacon and waffles. 

Looking forward to #2020 #motherhood #babygirl #icantwaittomeetyou #20weeks

