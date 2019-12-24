Lisa Smith remains in Limerick Prison due to bail issues

ACCUSED ISIS member, Lisa Smith, currently remains in Limerick Prison this Tuesday despite her expected release, due to issues surrounding her €5,000 bail surety.

The 37-year-old former Defence Forces member was granted bail under certain conditions on Thursday, December 19 at a High Court hearing after pleading to be with her child.

It is believed that the delay in her release surrounds the independent surety, of which €1,000 must be lodged plus €500 of Ms Smith’s own money.

Ms Smith, who denies the charges against her, had been held in a "specialist regime" in Limerick Prison since December 4.

The Co Louth native was radicalised while in Ireland and travelled to Syria in 2015 to join the middle eastern terror group, ISIS.

The former soldier returned to Ireland on December 1 with her two-year-old daughter after she was located in a Syrian Refugee camp.

Upon arrival, Ms Smith was arrested and questioned for a period of three days before being charged with being a member of ISIS, and refused bail by the District Court.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Eagar said the mother-of-one was accused of membership of a terrorist organisation, adding that it was a serious offence that could result in an eight-year sentence.

Her bail conditions include signing into a garda station twice daily, as well as having to remain indoors from 8pm until 7am the following day, while she also cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for new travel documentation, after already having lost her passport.

She must provide gardaí with a contact phone number within 48 hours of taking up bail, and if her phone isn't answered when gardaí call it would be a breach of bail and she would return to custody.

Ms Smith will reside in a location in the northeast of the country if released.

Ms Smith will face her next hearing on January 8 at Dublin District Court.