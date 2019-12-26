Motorist claims knuckle duster found in his car in Limerick didn't belong to him

A KNUCKLE duster was located in a car which was being driven by a man who had used cannabis at a party the night before he was stopped by gardai.

Michal Domagala, 26, of Daarwood Crescent, Newcastle West was before the local court in relation to a detection at Anhid, Croom on November 11, 2018.

Garda Aidan O’Gorman said he stopped the Opel Astra at 5pm and having spoken to the defendant he was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He said the knuckle duster was found during a search of the vehicle and that an analysis of a blood sample confirmed the presence of cannabis.

Solicitor John Lynch said his client, who has no previous convictions, has consumed cannabis at a party the night before but “felt okay to drive” on the day he was stopped.

He said Mr Domagala, who has lived in Ireland for more than a decade, did not own the knuckle duster and had never used it.

“A friend of his had been in the car, he didn’t realise it was still in the car,” he said.

After being told the defendant is a hard worker and has a young baby, Judge Mary Larkin agreed to defer the start of the 12 month disqualification until April 1, 2020.

She imposed fines totalling €500.