Rahi Limerick workers show very giving Christmas spirit

STAFF at a Raheen company showed their giving spirit during a special Christmas afternoon in aid of Cliona’s Foundation.

The doors of Rahi Systems were opened to the public for a festive afternoon in aid of the Castletroy charity which provides financial assistance to families with critically and terminally ill children.

There were festive delights and a joyous atmosphere.

Terry Ring, Cliona’s Foundation said: “It is fantastic that a company like this want to help us help others. It makes such a difference, so thank you to Rahi Systems for wanting to make that difference.”

Opening in Limerick back in 2016, the office here is one of 25 offices globally.

Employing 600 people, the company’s underlying principle is to provide a solution-oriented approach, outstanding support to a culture of customer success.

Limerick native Marcus Doran, Rahi’s general manager in Europe said: “Rahi Systems is delighted to not only hold this event but to add our own donation to this important foundation on behalf of the company. It’s wonderful that we can help make a difference for important causes like this. Christmas is for giving and appreciating and we are honoured as a company to be a part of that.”

Founded in 2012, Rahi is headquartered in California. As well as Limerick, it has offices in Britain, Singapore and the Netherlands.