Focus Ireland renews appeal for help with 88 families homeless in Mid-West region

NEW statistics from Focus Ireland state there are now 271 adults homeless in Limerick, with 88 families homeless, including 163 children, in the Mid-West region at large.

Now Focus Ireland have rallied for public support this Christmas week.

Focus Ireland said “​It is wrong that any family or individual has to suffer the trauma caused by losing their home. At Focus Ireland, we are working hard to provide essential services and housing across Limerick so we are there when people need us the most. This work wouldn’t be possible without public support.”

“People in Limerick have been very generous in the lead up to Christmas, with many companies and members of the public participating in our Christmas Jumper day and hosting events in aid of Focus Ireland,” she enthused and added, “the current situation would be even worse without the vital services and housing Focus Ireland provide.”

“This means we really need public support now more than ever so we can be there when people need help the most.”

Focus Ireland Life President and Founder Sr. Stan said “It is shocking and appalling that we are now seeing babies being born into homelessness. Babies are growing up in tiny hotel rooms where they don’t even have enough room to learn how to crawl properly. Focus Ireland is not sitting on the side-lines of this crisis; we make a difference.”

Sr Stan added: “Any donation will help us to directly support families, children and individuals to get out of homelessness. It will also help prevent other families and individuals from becoming homeless in the first place”. Focus Ireland stressed that 89 cents of every Euro received by the charity goes directly towards services to support people who are homeless.

Donations can be made at focusireland.ie or on 1850 204 205.