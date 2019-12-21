Pedestrian hospitalised after being knocked down in Limerick

A MAN in his early 40s has been taken to University Hospital Limerick after being knocked down in the early hours of this morning.

The Corbally Road has been closed near the Grove Island roundabout following the incident, which took place at around 2am.

It's understood the man - who is in a serious condition in hospital - sustained serious head injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking.

A team of forensic investigators are expected at the scene shortly.

It's hoped the road will re-open in the next hour or two.

Diversions have been put in place for the time being.

The roundabout on the Corbally Road is at a major artery point into the city with several roads coming onto it.

Corbally Rd in Limerick at the roundabout near the Grove shopping centre is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision, diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/j6cn3P8bbD — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 21, 2019

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.