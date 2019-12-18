WATCH: Munster players deliver some Christmas spirit to Children's Ark

MEMBERS of the Munster squad took a break from their festive training schedule to pay visit to the Children’s Ark at University Hospital Limerick.

Players including Calvin Nash, Conor Oliver, Craig Casey and Ronan O’Mahony were accompanied by referee Joy Neville during the visit earlier this week.

A musician and magician were also on hand to bring some festive cheer to the Ark.

Thank you ⁦@Munsterrugby⁩ for visiting our Children’s Ark tonight with your musician & magician. You brought a smile to all of us. all,



Special thank you also to ⁦@JoyNevilleRef⁩ & ⁦@RonanOMahony1⁩ our Children’s Ark ambassadors. pic.twitter.com/13GsjJEAaI — UL Hospitals (@ULHospitals) December 17, 2019

Munster will play Connacht, Leinster and Ulster in the Pro 14 over the festive period ahead of their crunch Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 in Paris on January 12.

The Children’s Ark at UHL is the only inpatient facility for sick children in the Midwest. It has 49 beds, a high-dependency unit, a cystic fibrosis unit and the Caterpillar Day Ward.

There is also school for children staying in hospital and a play room.