WATCH: Rose of Tralee Sinéad moved by special Kolkata trip  

THE 2019 International Rose of Tralee, Sinéad Flanagan is taking to her new role with all the compassion and humanity one expects from the holder of the title.

Last month, like her Rose predecessors, Sinéad took her first overseas trip to Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) to visit HOPE’s projects with street and slum children.

There she witnessed the shocking conditions endured by Kolkata’s most vulnerable children, those who live in the slums, dumps and streets of India’s second-most populous city.

Speaking about the most difficult experience of her trip to Kolkata, Sinéad says that accompanying the night ambulance was upsetting and it struck her that all that is different between us is where we were born and appealed to people to remember the forgotten street children of Kolkata this Christmas.

“During my week in Kolkata I have seen how HOPE are giving vulnerable children an opportunity, through education and protection, to lift themselves out of the poverty that they were born into,” Sinéad said.

“It is a great privilege to get to witness this incredible work first-hand and to meet the other volunteers from Specsavers and The Law Society of Ireland”.

2019 @RoseofTralee_ Sinéad Flanagan appeals for your support this Christmas to allow us to continue to educate, protect & provide a sustainable, healthy future for the children in our care.



Please visit: https://t.co/ZRG7OYKlOG.



Thank you!#HoHoHOPE #ChristmasPromise pic.twitter.com/iRYuyNE4Fz — The Hope Foundation (@HopeFoundation) December 17, 2019

HOPE Honorary Director, Maureen Forrest, said: “These are the forgotten children, born into a world of dire poverty. As people like Sinéad give just a little of their time, skills, knowledge, wisdom, compassion, wealth and love, the world becomes a better place.”

Over the coming weeks HOPE will be encouraging people to buy a Gift of HOPE, download or purchase their new album, Friends of HOPE, or donate to help continue the work in Kolkata for Christmas.

See www.giftsofhope.ie