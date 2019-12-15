County Limerick annual Ceapach Mhór chronicles another year gone bye

IN HIS foreword to Ceapach Mhór, Fr Dick Browne notes that it only seemed like yesterday that Pauline Campbell asked him for his piece for the 2018 yearbook.

The years are moving fast but everything that happened in the parish in 2019 is chronicled.

The cover is graced by Cappamore ICA - winners of the national ICA drama competition. While the back cover is Cappamore Camogie Club, U-14 county champions.

It reflects every aspect of life in the year - from celebrations to obituaries; local history; schools; clubs and organisations; photographs and stories.

It is all co-ordinated by Pauline Campbell, who has been involved in 28 of the 32 Ceapach Mhórs, and her hard-working committee.

“It doesn’t come together overnight, indeed many days and nights are spent on it,” said Pauline. She thanked the committee, advertisers and all involved.

“There are so many people who give of their time generously and this is reflected in their articles and photographs,” said Pauline.

The book is published by Cappamore Historical Society. Mary Lysaght, chairperson, said a huge event of 2019 was the departure of the Sisters of Mercy from the village.

“As a token of appreciation the generations of Sisters who worked in Cappamore, the Historical Society erected a plaque in the church. The Sisters will be missed but this ensures they won’t be forgotten,” said Mary.

Cappamore’s circus history is celebrated with a piece on Tony McCarthy’s superb exhibition of memorabilia in August. His ancestors owned McCarthy’s circus bar.

There are many interesting historical articles including Early Protestantism Education in Cappamore and Pallasgreen; The Irish Yankee! From Famine to War Hero and The Haunting Soldier.

It runs to a whopping 252 pages and every one has something of interest. Like all parish annuals, it captures our social history and is available now in Cappamore and surrounding parishes. It will be enjoyed now and in the years to come.