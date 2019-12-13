Dolores bursary 'a way for another Limerick musician to carry the torch' says Emma Langford

THE legacy of Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan is continuing to inspire the next generation of Limerick musicians with the presentation of the first ever music bursary in her name.



Eileen O’Riordan was the guest of honour at City Hall on Tuesday evening, as Limerick City and County Council presented a number of bursaries to artists including one to Emma Langford.

Emma is the first person to be awarded The Dolores O’Riordan Music Bursary Award, and was presented the award by Eileen in memory of her late daughter.

The award was established in October following discussions between the local authority and the O’Riordan family as to how best to honour and commemorate Dolores.

Emma says that this meant Dolores was going to be ‘playing a part’ in her next album.

“It didn't register properly with me at first - I was thrilled, obviously; making an album is expensive work and there was a financial hole there that I didn't know how I was going to fill.

“Then as the evening wore on it struck me that this meant Dolores was going to be playing a part in the making of my next album; it struck me what this bursary represents to those worldwide fans of The Cranberries and Dolores, the idea that this was a way for another Limerick musician to carry the torch onward to the world. I feel really honoured and really grateful to the council, and to the O'Riordan family, for establishing this beautiful way of recognising her legacy and for choosing me as the first recipient.“

It was agreed that The Dolores O’Riordan Music Bursary would be established to support a Limerick professional musician to develop their career.

In total 11 bursaries were presented by the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan.

Limerick has outstanding artistic talent and these bursaries are designed by Limerick City and County Council and approved by the elected members to ensure that creative people continue to live and work in Limerick and showcase their creativity to the world and providing them with opportunities to connect locally and internationally through their work.

As well as the The Dolores O’Riordan Music Bursary Award, a number of bursaries and awards were handed out.

Those who won the Individual Arts Bursary Awards were Fiona Linnane for music, Gavin Hogg for visual art, Mary Nunan for dance, Helena Close literature/ poetry, Mary Nagle visual art and Ciara Barker visual art.

There were two recipients of the Limerick Short Film Bursaries Scheme 2019, Grace Quilligan, for her short film In Memoriam and Shane Serrano from Crude Media, for Imbas Forosnai.

There were also two winners of the Made in Limerick Creative Ireland Grant. These were Kathleen Turner and Spicy Dog Media’s Cian O’Connor.