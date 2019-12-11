UPDATE: M7 reopens following incidents involving seven vehicles

The M7 southbound has just reopened between J26 Nenagh West and J27 Birdhill following an incident which occurred shortly before 1pm this Wednesday afternoon.

The northbound stretch of road has also been reopened following a separate incident.

At approximately 12.55pm, a car traveling northbound flipped over the central barrier around 300m from J27 onto the southbound stretch of road.

Shortly after, another incident occurred on the northbound road.

Gardai and emergency services were at the scene, with no serious injuries sustained by those involved.