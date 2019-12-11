Incident involving 'several cars' on M7 as car flips over barrier

GARDAI are at the scene of an incident involving "several cars" on the M7 near Birdhill this Wednesday afternoon.

Three units from Tipperary fire services are also at the scene on the northbound lane approximately 300m from junction 27, where a car is believed to have flipped over the central M7 barrier as it was travelling southbound.

The incident occurred shortly before 1pm.

Both the M7 northbound and southbound are closed off as a result.

There are no current reports of injuries.