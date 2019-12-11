Defibrillator installed by river to aid work of lifesaving Limerick group

A LIFE-saving device has been installed in the city, and is set to aid in the work of a vital Limerick organisation.

Limerick Suicide Watch have placed an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) at St Michael's Rowing Club, described as “a huge asset to both Limerick Suicide Watch and the People of Limerick” by a LSW spokesperson.

“An AED is a life-saving piece of equipment that should be used when someone is in cardiac arrest,” said LSW first aid officer Sean Lyons.

“Time is vital when it comes to a cardiac arrest and 71% of out of hospital cardiac arrests in Ireland occur in an urban area, therefore, it is important for Limerick Suicide Watch volunteers to have quick access to AED’s should they be required,” it was added.

Read also: Conviction over aggravated burglary at home of Limerick businessman quashed on appeal

An AED is already carried with the bike and foot patrols and the St Michael's AED brings to three the number of AEDs available to LSW while on patrol.

“Placing the AED at St Michael's is also a great way for us to say thank you and to give back to the fantastic people of Limerick who always are so generous in their support of us.”

The AED is available to the public 24/7 365 days of the year.

It is registered with the National Ambulance Service and is stored in a cabinet that requires an access code.

The code for the cabinet can be obtained from the 999 call handler. Simply ring 999, state the Eircode of the AED’s location and the Call Handler will provide you with the access code.

The Eircode for the AED’s location is written on the outside of the AED Cabinet. The AED is equipped with adult and pediatric pads as well as accompanying kit required for the correct preparation of chest and CPR.

”We would like to say a big thank you to St Michael's Rowing Club for their continuous support and fundraising during the Urban Run this summer,” the LSW spokesperson added.