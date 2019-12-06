FAI president with strong Limerick links to stand down from role

DONAL Conway, who has strong ties to Limerick, is to step down as President of the Football Association of Ireland.

Mr Conway, who has been a serving board member since 2005, is the son of Dan and the late Helen Conway who ran the 41 Bar in Kilmallock for several years.

Mr Conway’s family still reside in the town.

The FAI has announced that Mr Conway is to step down as President of the Football Association of Ireland at an EGM on 25 January.

Mr Conway was only re-elected as FAI president for a one-year term in July.

The former schoolteacher who sat on the board for almost the entire duration of Delaney's time in charge, had committed to leaving the role in the summer of 2020.

The FAI are expected to release their 2017 and 2018 accounts at a press conference in their Abbotstown HQ this afternoon, with insiders warning that the association's financial situation will be a shock with debts of over €50m expected to be revealed.