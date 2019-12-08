Reality of suicide is laid bare at Limerick coroner’s court

A SUICIDE verdict was recorded at the inquest of an elderly man whose body was found at his rural home in east Limerick earlier this year.

Limerick Coroner's Court was told gardai forced their way into the man’s home after neighbours became concerned for his safety when he failed to attend for a scheduled medical appointment.

The body of the 73-year-old, who lived alone, was found in the sitting room of his home and he was pronounced dead a short time later by a local doctor.

Garda Deano Wilkinson told the inquest the man’s dog was in an agitated state outside when he arrived at the house and that a detailed note was found during a follow-up search of the man’s home.

A post mortem examination showed there was no alcohol or drugs in the man’s system and that he died as a result of asphyxiation due to hanging.

Coroner John McNamara said there is a presumption in law against a verdict of suicide but that he was satisfied, based on the circumstances outlined to him, that it was an appropriate verdict.

Separately, a verdict of suicide was recorded in the case of a young man whose body was found in the bedroom of his home.

The inquest was told the body of the 25-year-old, who suffered from mental health issues, was discovered by his mother when she returned from work.

The woman told gardai her son’s body was blue when she discovered him lying on the floor of the upstairs bedroom. He was pronounced dead by a local GP a short time after the alarm was raised.

The coroner said a post mortem, which was conducted at University Hospital Limerick, showed the deceased had consumed psychoactive drugs sometime prior to his death.

There was a low level of concentration of alcohol in his system and the cause of death was asphyxiation.

While there was no note or indication that the man intended taking his own life, Mr McNamara said a verdict of suicide was appropriate given the manner of death.

In a third case which was heard on the same day, a verdict of suicide was recorded following the inquest into the death of a woman whose who suffered from a psychiatric illness.

While the woman died as a result of asphyxiation due to hanging, the coroner said there was medical evidence that she had consumed a lethal dose of sleeping tablets.

The woman’s father told the inquest he was aware there was “something wrong” with his daughter but that he “never expected anything like this”.

The coroner commented there had been an element of planning by the woman and that a verdict of suicide was appropriate.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact any of the following organisations: Aware (1800 80 48 48), The Samaritans (116 123) or Pieta House (1800 247 247).