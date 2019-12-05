Concert in Patrickswell church to raise money for popular Limerick charity

MARIA Bucke, organiser of a charity concert in Patrickswell, has pulled out all the stops to assemble an incredible line-up of musicians.

It takes place this Friday, December 6, at 7.30pm in the church. All monies raised will be divided between Limerick Lourdes Invalid Fund and Cliona’s Foundation. The concert is being organised in conjunction with the Nantes to Lourdes Cycle 2020.

There will be musical contributions from Emily Clarke, Eve Stafford, John McCarthy, Grainne Ryan, Lynda O'Mahony, John O'Shea, Barry Carey, Darragh Ahern, accompanied by Jean O'Brien and Orla Ahern. Donal Fitzgibbon will keep things flowing as master of ceremonies.

Doors open at 7pm, music from 7.30pm on Friday, December 6. All welcome to enjoy a wonderful pre-Christmas concert in Patrickswell church and support two very good local causes that make a real difference in people’s lives.