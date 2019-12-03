Funeral arrangements announced for father-of-two killed in County Limerick crash

THE MAN killed in a two-car collision in County Limerick last week has been named locally as father-of-two, Michael (Mickey) Hegarty.

Michael, from Rathkeale, aged in his 40s, tragically died after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle on the N21 outside Croagh, between Rathkeale and Adare.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the other car was uninjured.

Michael is very deeply regretted by his loving wife Moody, sons Jim & Dan, mother, sisters, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (December 4th) from 2pm to 4pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Thursday (December 5th) at 12 noon with Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.