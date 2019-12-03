Paramedics treat elderly woman and man after double car collision in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a double-car crash in Limerick city, after which an elderly woman and a male had to be treated at the scene.

The collision on Thomond Bridge at around 3.50pm between two vehicles.

Gardai, National Ambulance Service and Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the scene.

The whole bridge had to be blocked, causing major traffic disruptions and tailbacks on Nicholas Street, O'Callaghan Strand and Thomondgate.

Paramedics attending the scene treated an elderly woman, who did not require hospitalisation. Another male had to be treated at the scene, but also did not require hospital treatment.

The scene was cleared at around 4.30pm.