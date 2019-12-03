Boil water notice issued for community in Limerick

Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice for all customers served by the Fedamore Public Water Supply.

The Boil Water Notice affects approximately 500 people in Fedamore and surrounding areas.

The notice which was initially imposed and then lifted late last week has been reissued following an increase in turbidity - or cloudiness - at the underground borehole source which supplies the area.

This has led to a risk of the treatment process being compromised. Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Limerick City and County Council to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Ian O'Mahony, Irish Water's Operations Lead for Limerick, said, "We acknowledge the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses.

"We wish to thank the community for their patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

Irish Water is contacting registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this Boil Water Notice to advise them.

Should customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline. Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

Further information on Boil Water Notices can be found on our website https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/

Boil Water Notice advice:

Water must be boiled for:

• Drinking

• Drinks made with water

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

• Brushing of teeth

• Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

• Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

• Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

• Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

• Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.