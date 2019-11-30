BREAKING: Man, 40s, killed in fatal van and truck collision

A MAN in his 40s has died in a road traffic collision on the M7 motorway in Limerick city this Saturday morning.

The collision, involving a van and an Artic truck, occurred on the southbound lane in the Junction 30 area of the M7.

According to the gardai, the collision occurred on the slip road and from initial inquiries, the truck had been stationary at the time of the crash.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the scene by gardai at 1.40am, and dispatched four units to the scene.

A male, also in his 40s, who was driving the truck was uninjured.

The motorway has been closed in both directions, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are appealing for any witnesses of the incident.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with camera footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them," a spokesperson said.

INCIDENT UPDATE (Limerick Area)

Collision on M7 between J29 - M7/N24 and J30 - M7/N18/M20 (Both) .Full Road Closure in both directions.

Collision on M18/N18 at J01 - ROSSBRIEN (South) .Full Road Closure

Diversions in place pic.twitter.com/pIXHyCxY95 — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) November 30, 2019

This is the second road fatality in Limerick this week.

A man in his 40s was killed in a double car collision on Wednesday evening, when his car collided with another car on the N21 outside Croagh, between Rathkeale and Adare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.