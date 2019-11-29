Tie a yellow ribbon around Limerick remembrance tree

Limerick Thomond Rotary Club Remembrance Tree will be launched by Mayor of Limerick Michael Sheahan this weekend.

Members of the club were busy erecting the Remembrance Tree - the Yellow Ribbon Tree - this Friday, November 29 at the junction of Bedford Row/O’Connell Street.

Members of Limerick Thomond Rotary Club and three local charities will be in attendance at the tree everyday starting on this Saturday, November 30 at 10:30am up to Sunday, December 22 at 5pm.

Charities represented at the Remembrance Tree this year will be from St Munchin’s Community Centre. Pieta House and Cuan Mhuire. The Mayor will launch the tree at 1pm this Saturday. All are welcome.

