Limerick city gets that festive feeling in final countdown to Christmas      

THE URBAN Garden, in the heart of Limerick city centre’s shopping district will be a hive of festive activity between now and the big day.

Last year’s festive favourite, Toots the Train, makes a welcome return to the city in the run-up to Christmas, so hop on board at the Urban Garden and travel through the heart of the city and experience Christmas in Limerick.

Award-winning Toots is wheelchair accessible and buggy friendly. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. As with all trains please expect a wait time at busy periods.

Toots will be in Limerick every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 29 until December 22 .

While waiting for Toots at the Urban Garden (outside Penneys) you can visit Santa’s Charity Cabin by Matthew Stephens Jewellers, enjoy the festive music or take a selfie on Santa’s sleigh under the twinkling lights of Limerick’s giant Christmas tree.

Nearby in Arthurs Quay Park, experience the magic of ice skating at one of Limerick’s most celebrated Christmas attractions, Limerick on Ice.

Limerick on Ice is open every day from November 28 until January 5, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas cheer is in the air at the Milk Market with a range of themed markets, handmade crafts and gifts, seasonal foods, local fashion and festive fun. Throughout December, there will be a special Santa letter service, and a visit from the man himself on Saturday, December 14.

If you’re feeling crafty, local artisan traders will showcase wonderful handmade crafts, art and seasonal treats to get shoppers into the Christmas spirit on Limerick’s Cruises Street.

Limerick is the place to be this Christmas with a host of big names performing. Ardal O’Hanlon, Wild Youth, Walking on Cars, Delorentos, The 4 of Us, Nathan Carter, Phil Coulter and our own Blindboy are just some of the top name acts performing in Limerick between now and Christmas.

Hundreds of free car parking spaces will be provided with Park & Strides and Park & Rides available around the city. Locations include the Council’s car park at Merchant’s Quay, Cleeve’s, the Irish Rail Depot, Great National South Court Hotel in Raheen and UL.

The Christmas in Limerick programme is being co-ordinated by Limerick City and County Council and is supported by Limerick Leader, Limerick Chamber, Limerick Post Live 95 and Spin South West.