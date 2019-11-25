Deaths in Limerick - November 25, 2019

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Ryan of Clanwilliam Cottage, Rhebogue, Limerick City, Limerick / Cork / Kerry. Gerard (Gerry) Ryan (Clanwilliam Cottage, Rhebogue, Limerick) Formerly of Thomondgate. November 25th 2019 peacefully at his son's home. Beloved husband of Josephine (Josie). Dearly loved father of Frank, Donal, David, James, Maura and Sarah. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Marie and Peggy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home in Rhebogue this Tuesday evening from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11a.m. followed by Private Cremation at Shannon Crematorium.



The death has occurred of Claire Parks (née Caulfield) of Ballysimon Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully, in the gentle care of Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Deeply regretted by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Arriving for Requiem Mass Wednesday (Nov. 27th) at 10am in St. John's Cathedral with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Lyons of Rockhill, Bruree, Limerick. Late of Assumpta Park & St. Joseph’s Foundation, Charleville. Michael died peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his parents Kevin & Celine, sister Mary & brother Noel. Sadly missed by his sister Anne, brother Kevin, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends, especially in St. Joseph’s Foundation, Charleville.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Foundation, Charleville (P56 KD26) on Tuesday (Nov. 26th) from 5:30pm. Removal to Holy Cross Church, Charleville at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Nov. 27th) at 11:30am. Funeral after to Holy Cross Cemetery.