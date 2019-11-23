Limerick Cops to sell Donuts to support Special Olympics

GARDAI from Roxboro Road will hold a Cops and Donuts fundraiser at the Crescent Shopping Centre on Sunday next, November 24.

More than 3,000 freshly baked donuts will be sold between 12 midday and 6pm at the central concourse with all funds going towards Special Olympics Munster.

“This is the fifth year I have been organising the Cops and Donuts event in conjunction with Special Olympics Ireland. Each year it gets better and better. Over the last few years we have raised in excess of €12,000. We are raising money for a very worthwhile cause and we are hoping to surpass the amount of much needed funds we raised last year,” said Garda Paul Howard of the Community Policing Unit.

Inspector Ollie Kennedy says he’s looking forward to the event. “I am delighted to be involved in the Cops and Donuts event this year as it not only gives us the opportunity to raise money for a good cause, but allows us to get out there and engage with the people in the local community,” he said.

Jennifer Marshall, regional fundraising co-ordinator with Special Olympics Munster added: “We are extremely grateful to An Garda Síochana, whose support for Special Olympics is invaluable.”