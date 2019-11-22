BREAKING: Boil water notice in County Limerick village lifted

THE boil water notice has been lifted for customers supplied by the Fedamore public water supply with immediate effect

In consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council made the decision this Friday afternoon.

The boil water notice has been lifted following the completion of remedial works on the supply.

All consumers on the Fedamore supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Ian O'Mahony, Irish Water asset operations lead, said: "We wish to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation while we worked to resolve this issue and regret any inconvenience it may have caused. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

Should customers have any queries regarding the lifting of this boil water notice they should contact Irish Water directly on its customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.