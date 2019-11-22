Limerick village puts the unity into community

A LOT done, more to do is the message coming out of the picturesque village of Castleconnell.

The local community was out in force during a three session workshop held in association with Ballyhoura last year. It was to develop the Ahane, Castleconnell, Montpelier Community Plan 2019 – 2023. It was prepared by the community, supported by Ballyhoura staff and facilitated by Paul O Raw & Associates, Niall Heenan and Dr Shane O Sullivan.

Tara Hartigan, of LOVE (live, own, visit and enjoy) Castleconnell, said a number of projects have been completed this year including outdoor exercise equipment at the Ferry, establishment of a local business and traders group, street signage in the village centre, new footpaths, improved lighting and additional landscaping.

Now to advance the next phase of actions set out within the plan, the community of Castleconnell is invited to a meeting in the Castle Oaks House Hotel on Tuesday, November 26 at 8pm.

“The aim of the meeting is to establish dedicated community stakeholder groups for the following themes – local area plan/ council interface; transport; local business / commercial; tourism; amenities/facilities; youth and community co-ordination

“The support, guidance and enthusiasm invested by members of the community as a whole was instrumental in putting this plan together. Now it is time to show what has been achieved thus far and to set about the next phase,” said Tara.

Dr Catriona Cahill, of Limerick Chamber, Castleconnell Tidy Towns and the local business group will give presentations.