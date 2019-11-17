County Limerick school extension enables teaching ‘for a modern era’

A NEW €8.5m extension to a County Limerick secondary school will ensure it is able to offer “the full suite of subjects that are needed for a modern Ireland”.

The new extension at Coláiste Iósaef in Kilmallock consists of a three-storey building over 3,000m² in size.

The expansion has brought the capacity from 450 students to around 650 students.

“Our expansive school campus, which you can all see here today, is a pleasure to learn and work in and is a fantastic environment for the delivery of high quality learning and teaching for a modern era,” said Noel Kelly, school principal, at the official opening of the facility last Friday.

“We have forged strong relationships with primary schools in the area which we are very grateful to in making the transition from primary to post-primary as seamless as possible. We have also nurtured strong bonds with organisations in the town and in surrounding areas to involve our community as much as is possible for the benefit of our students.”

The opening and plaque unveiling was undertaken by Minister of State at the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Patrick O’Donovan TD. The event was attended by the school’s students, staff and board of management, the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan, the Chair of the Educational and Training Board, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon, the ETB senior management team, representatives from the Sisters of Charity of St Paul community, the project design team and the main contractor, as well as numerous elected representatives and representatives of the local community.

Speaking at the ceremony, George O’Callaghan, chief executive, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, said: “This is a significant day for the entire school community and the area. The substantial value of the building project reflects the commitment of the ETB to enhance the social and economic infrastructure of Kilmallock and the surrounding area.”

The extension was designed by Healy Partners Architects and built by Conack Construction. It consists of a number of new general and specialist classrooms, which include two new science rooms, a new technology room, a new music room and a new ICT Suite. A new full-sized PE hall along with new outdoor playing facilities provide for a diverse range of extra-curricular activities which contribute significantly to the physical and mental health of the students in the school.

Performing the official unveiling of a plaque at the school, Minister Patrick O’Donovan TD, said: “Today is a day that will really lay out a chart for the future of what second level education will look like in this part of South Limerick and the relationships it will have particularly with the primary school network in the greater Kilmallock area and in the wider area. It will ensure that this school is able to offer the full curriculum and the full suite of subjects that are needed for a modern Ireland.”