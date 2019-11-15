Christmas comes early to County Limerick village with festive fair

YOU know the festive season isn't too far away when Bilboa National School holds it annual Christmas fair.

It takes place this Sunday, November 17 from 2pm in the community centre, Cappamore.

Samantha Cummins-Byrne, of Bilboa NS parents council, said: "Our Christmas fair has always proven to be a very enjoyable day out with a huge variety of competitions and entertainment to suit all ages. There is something for everyone."

The biggest draw will be Santa Claus in his grotto. He is taking time out from overseeing the elves making presents for all the good boys and girls in the North Pole.

There will also be a wheel of fortune, coats and handbags stalls, bric-a-brac, cakes, toys, books, games, competitions, children’s entertainment, tea and cake and lots, lots more. All proceeds will go towards the development of the school.

All are welcome to get in the festive spirit this Sunday afternoon in Cappamore.