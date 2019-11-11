Northside Family Resource gets €2,000 from Limerick shop fundraiser

The Northside Family Resource Centre in Limerick has received €2,000 in funding from the Applegreen Blossom Fund, a partnership between Applegreen and the Irish Youth Foundation (IYF).

Northside FRC Afterschool Service targets children in the local housing authority and supports them to achieve their potential academically, socially and personally.

They aim to equip children with healthy lifestyle skills and to address adverse childhood experiences that affect the life health outcomes in the community, and work with families from very disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Northside Family Resource Centre is one of 50 community and voluntary youth projects across Ireland which were chosen to receive a total of €100,000 from the fund.