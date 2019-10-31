Much-loved Limerick cafe set to close

A PROMINENT city centre cafe is to close at the end of this week.

Nelly’s Corner, at the junction of Nicholas Street and Athlunkard Street, will cease trading due to a number of problems with the facility’s gas supply.

In an emotional post to Facebook, the owners Noreen and Dave Ryan confirmed the sad news, which will result in the loss of five jobs.

“We have had no gas since February but we struggled through the last few months with a partial kitchen. Unfortunately, with the onset of winter , and not having any central heating, it is going to be the cold that will eventually break us,” the post read.

They thanked all the customers for their support over the last few years.

“We have made some great friends here and we are going to miss you all terribly. Hopefully, some of you will be able to call in over the next few days and we can say our goodbyes then. It will be lonesome but it is going to have to be done,” they added.

Nelly’s Corner first opened in June 2016, and its owners have fought a number of high-profile battles with the owners of the premises.

Last December, Noreen and David slept in a makeshift bed, refusing to leave until a dispute with the owners was settled, operating the cafe by candlelight and then through a generator after their electricity was cut off.