Limerick gardai issue Halloween public safety advice

GARDAI are appealing to parents of young children to be safety conscious during the Halloween festivities.

Children should stay a safe distance away from bonfires and should be accompanied while Trick-or-Treating.

“Wear reflective material so that you can clearly be seen by motorists and cyclists,” said a garda spokesperson who added that possession of fireworks is illegal.

People are advised to keep pets indoors on Halloween night.

"Lastly a reminder to the public that it is an offence for anyone to possess fireworks without a license. Fireworks cause damage to property, injury to people and animals, and can be an annoyance to elderly people. An Garda Síochána will continue to confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons without a license."