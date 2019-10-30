Limerick secondary school leads by example in environmental awareness with two major awards

A LIMERICK city school is leading by example in environmental awareness for the whole country, after it scooped two national awards for how it engages students on the importance of recycling e-waste.

Castletroy College was named the winner in two Pakman Awards, a programme that recognises outstanding work in recycling, sustainability and waste management by businesses, organisations, individuals and community groups across the country.

The school was awarded the Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative award and the Battery Champion Award. They are sponsored by the European Recycling Platform and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, respectively.

They were awarded the accolades for their "innovative" E-mining@school project, which was led by eight teachers and taught teenagers about mining their smartphones for critical raw materials, as part of their curriculum.

Repark CEO, Seamus Clancy congratulated the school on their success, saying we could learn a thing or two from Ireland's younger generations.

He said their project helped the students learn about the "best practice electronic recycling behaviour and by participating in local radio interviews and spreading the word to friends and family, they inspired their community to do the same too.

"Electronic items are heavily consumed in our society and to protect our environment they need to be disposed of correctly. The students at Castletroy College have realised this and collectively supported the increase of electronic item recycling in the Limerick area by disposing of 324kg of batteries correctly. That is a significant figure and shows that by making a conscious effort, we can together change the environment for the better. I commend Castletroy College in setting an example that we can all follow’’.