Call to fast track new riverside development in Limerick

A CITY businessman has called for fresh proposals to construct an office/residential block on the riverside to be fast-tracked through the planning process.

James Ryan, who runs Centra in O’Connell Street, was speaking after it emerged that Kirkland Investments is re-activating its proposals for Bishop’s Quay.

As exclusively revealed by the Limerick Leader, the new development will tower up seven storeys, a reduction of the 14-storeys the firm initially gained permission for.

Sources close to the developer say it will “set the standard” for office space in Limerick, delivering 100 construction jobs, and, it’s hoped in time, hundreds of permanent office positions.

The reduction in the development plan comes after Kirkland did market research and determined 14-storeys would be too risky.

Mr Ryan has warned against delaying the scheme.

He said: “If there was a way of fast-tracking it to get it to happen as soon as possible, that would be brilliant. We are way behind Dublin and Cork, where there are cranes everywhere. Everything is so slow here. It takes so long for things to happen. You hear of all these great plans, but nothing comes to fruition.”

He admitted he “hopes and prays” there are no objections to the multi-million euro blueprint.

Kirkland Investments has now formally announced its intention to seek a revision to its current planning permission from Limerick City and County Council.

Notices placed around the development site show that office space will be reduced to 6,106 square metres, while plans for one cafe will be removed with revised car parking spaces as a result.

The developer now has a fortnight to formally lodge application papers with the planning authority.

City businesswoman Helen O’Donnell has also welcomed the plan.

She said: “For me, it is private development in the city which we have not seen enough of. Most of the projects in the city have been led by the public sector, so I think it’s really exciting that Kirkland has the courage to proceed with this. It’s a boost of confidence in the city, a really positive story.”

She hopes that this proposal will inspire confidence among other private developers to in particular invest in Limerick’s Georgian quarter.

Kirkland Investments is headed by Rudi Butler, the son of once-prominent city developer Robert Butler.