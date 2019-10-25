Emergency services attend river rescue in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a river rescue in Limerick city on Thursday night.

Coast Guard alerted emergency services to the incident of a man in his late 20s entering the water at 11.26pm.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Services launched a boat to the scene on the River Shannon.

The National Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The man, whose injuries are considered to be non life-threatening, was rescued by ground crew.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the following services:

Samaritans — 116 123 (free) / 087 2609090 (text)

Pieta House — 061 484 444 / 1800 247 247 (free)

Childline — 1800 666 666 (free) / Talk 50101 (free text)

Aware Helpline — 1800 804 848 (free)

Teenline — 1800 833 634 (free)

Grow — 1890 474 474

Living Links — 087 799 8427

Shannondoc — (or any GP) 1850 212 999

Emergency services — 112 or 999